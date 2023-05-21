Dexter Track and Field Sends Six to D1 State Finals

The Dexter track and field teams had six athletes qualify for the Division 1 state finals June 3 at the regional at Grand Ledge Friday.

The Dexter pole vault team continued to dominate with five vaulters moving on to the state finals and all five came away with PR’s while doing so.

Clark Sheldon set a PR with a vault of 14’6 to claim the regional title for the boys.

Barrett Keller finished fourth and qualified with a PR of 13’3 to move on to the finals in Rockford.

The girl vaulters were just as successful with Raiden Kipfmiller winning the regional title with a PR of 11’9.

Mikala Sposito and Debbie McCoy both set PR’s and qualified for the state finals with vaults of 10’3.

Brandon Anderson was the Dreadnaughts other state qualifier with a second-place finish in the 800.

Boys’ All-Region honors for top eight finishes went to Alex Hoffman 8th in the 400, Owen Ackerman 4th in the 1600, Hoffman, Ackerman, Julian Linebaugh, and Anderson seventh in the 4x400, Ackerman, Kaden Jensen, Rylan Teddy, and Anderson 5th in the 4x800, and Kaden Korcek 6th in the pole vault.

The girls had several All-Region honors as well. The 4x800 relay team of Annabel O’Haver, Addison Bruckman, Maddie Rokke-Smith, and Lillian Mitchell finished 4th and just missed qualifying for state by .62 seconds.

O’Haver was 4th in the 1600, Lily Burns 6th

in the shot put, Lillianne Trinkle 6th in the discus, Bethany Simons 6th in the pole vault, and Madelyn Simons 7th in the pole vault.