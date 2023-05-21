Dexter Golfers Fifth at Washtenaw County Championships

The Dexter boys’ golf team came home with a fifth-place finish at the Washtenaw County Championships Monday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 349 in the match that was won by state power Ann Arbor Skyline with 303.

Niko Michos led Dexter with an 18-hole score of 84.

Nick Bearman finished with 87, while Braden Richards and Drew Brzys were right behind with 89. Jack Votaw hot 99, Saumel Renaud 107, and David Kull 110.