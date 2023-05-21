Dexter Softball Sweeps Skyline

The Dexter softball team picked up a pair of wins in SEC Red play last week after a sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline May 15.

Audrey Gauthier struck out nine and combined to toss a no-hitter with Mallory Brandt in the circle for the Dreads.

Dexter scored two in the first thanks to three walks by Skyline pitching and never looked back. They would add five more runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead and cruised to the win.

Anika Busdeker led the Dexter hitting attack with two hits and four rbi.

Maddie Ohlman added two hits and one rbi, while Lizzie Lewis had a hit and two rbi. Kyra Sunstrum and Gauthier each had a hit and rbi, while Ella Mitchell and Morgan Sturmer had a hit and run scored each.

Dexter broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the sixth and held on for a 5-4 win in the second game.

Roni Wilson struck out seven in the circle for Dexter.

Mitchell had two hits, including a home run and two rbi, while Busdeker had two hits, a home run, and one rbi.

Maddy Thompson added two hits and Sunstrum a hit and run scored.

The Dreads dropped a high-scoring affair 13-12 in 12 innings to Tecumseh May 18.

Mitchell had three hits and two rbi, and Lewis two hits, including a home run and two rbi. Thompson, Clara Lamb, and Wilson had a hit and rbi each, and Busdeker a hit and two rbi.

Gauthier tossed 9 innings and struck out nine, while Lamb hurled three innings and struck out three.

A six-run fourth inning doomed the Dreads in a 10-3 loss in the second game.

Brandt had two hits and two runs scored, while Busdeker had two hits and a rbi. Lamb added a hit and two rbi, and Mitchell a hit and run scored.