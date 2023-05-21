Dexter Baseball Takes Two of Three from Skyline

The Dexter baseball team improved to 10-8 in the SEC Red by winning two of three games from Ann Arbor Skyline last week.

Skyline took the opener 4-0 as the Dreadnaughts could muster just two hits in the game.

A run in the first and two in the second was enough for the Eagles as they shut down the Dreads offense.

Larry Salisbury and Cooper Arnedt had the only hits for Dexter.

The second game was a pitchers dual that the Dreadnaughts won with a walk-off single by Chance Sobbry for a 1-0 victory.

Andrew Cusick and Aidan Cassidy combined to allow seven hits and strike out 15 Eagles in the win.

Joey Tessmer was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning with one out. He took off for second with a steal and a bad throw moved Tessmer to third where he scored on the Sobbry walk-off.

AJ Vaughn had two hits and Cole Novara one.

Dexter rallied from a 10-7 deficit to take the third game of the series 12-10 Wednesday.

Skyline scored six in the fourth to take a 10-7 lead, but the Dreads would come back with a pair of runs on Eagles errors to cut the lead to 10-9.

Dexter would take the lead in the seventh with a rbi single by Davis Bennett, a Skyline error, and a hit batter to force in a run.

Garrett Sharp picked up the win in relief and led the offense with four hits and two rbi.

Vaughn finished with three hits and two runs scored, Bennett three hits and two rib, Noah Pitts two hits and one rbi, and Sobbry two hits and two runs scored.

Dexter split a pair of games Saturday, beating Petoskey 8-6 in the opener and falling to Bay City Western 13-6.

Bennett led the offense with two hits and two rbi, while Sharp had two hits and a rbi. Vaughn added two hits and a run scored, Salisbury a hit and rbi, and Aedan Rye a hit and two rbi.

The second game saw Tessmer pick up three hits and three runs scored to lead Dexter.

Salisbury added two hits and two rbi and Sharp a hit and rbi.