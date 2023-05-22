Honoring Our Heroes: Dexter American Legion Post Continues its Tradition of Respect and Remembrance

In a tradition that has spanned several decades, the Dexter American Legion Post 557, along with the assistance of local scouts, takes time each year to honor fallen veterans by ensuring their grave sites fly new, unblemished American flags. This yearly tribute typically occurs in the days leading up to Memorial Day.

Each year, as the harsh Michigan weather takes its toll on the flags, members from the Dexter American Legion Post 557 and scouts from Dexter Scout Troop 456 replace the weather-beaten flags with new ones, carrying on this time-honored tradition in an act of respect for the service and sacrifice of these local veterans.

Scouts Zachary Borden and Ben Schultz supply new flags for the veteran's headstone.

This year, the dedicated group visited Forest Lawn, St. Andrews, St. Joseph, and Webster-Church cemeteries, placing well over 500 new American grave site flags generously donated by the Dexter American Legion.

The old flags, once signifying the final resting places of local veterans, are then carefully collected. The faded symbols of honor and remembrance are stored and will be appropriately retired in a formal flag retirement ceremony planned for this summer or fall.

Scout Jeremy Borden (one of several scout volunteers) inserts a new flag into the holder at the veteran's headstone.

This meaningful tradition, standing strong for many decades, serves as a testament to the community's ongoing commitment to honoring and remembering its local veterans. The Dexter American Legion's action ensures that the sacrifice of these brave individuals is not forgotten, their service symbolized by the vibrant American flags that grace their final resting places.

Photos courtesy Post 557