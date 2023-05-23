Progress Flourishes on the D3 Section of the Border-to-Border Trail

In a significant stride towards bolstering Scio Township's recreational infrastructure, construction on the D3 section of the Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail alongside the Huron River is progressing steadily.

Over the past few weeks, the contractor diligently executed a wide array of crucial tasks, including the completion of the storm sewer and an impressive amount of grading. This momentum continues as they further grade the forthcoming trail and construct retaining walls, integral to the trail's durability and safety.

Moreover, the contractor has installed infiltration trenches at strategic points along the trail in an environmentally conscious move. These trenches enhance drainage and prevent water logging, paving the way for a more comfortable and safe trail experience.

Another significant activity underway is the placement of stones, setting the stage for subsequent asphalt paving. This preparation work lays the foundation for the trail, ensuring a smooth surface for users in the future.

Over the next few weeks, the contractor anticipates maintaining the current pace of progress. Residents, however, should prepare for occasional lane restrictions on Huron River Drive between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd during the rest of the trail's construction.

The second phase of the Zeeb to Delhi trail extension project, which commenced last summer, will add 1.3 miles of trail from Zeeb Road to East Delhi Road, incorporating the fourth B2B Trail bridge over the Huron River. By the end of the construction season in November, most of the necessary retaining walls were already in place. Once completed, the project will result in a 4.6-mile continuous trail extending east of Dexter towards Ann Arbor and also connect all three Metroparks within Washtenaw County.

Plans for the trail include a 1-mile segment that will stretch from Delhi Metropark to Wagner Road, with construction slated for 2023/2024.

In the interests of public safety, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) strongly urges community members to steer clear of the active construction zone. WCRC pledges to keep residents apprised of project developments with regular updates.

This construction phase marks a milestone in creating a picturesque recreational trail that will soon complement the beautiful backdrop of the Huron River, promising a delightful retreat for locals and tourists alike.