Dexter Community Schools are looking ahead to solar powered learning

Dexter Community Schools are moving forward with the solar power project.

The DCS Board of Education approved two decisions at the May 22 meeting; one to approve the project based on the design build proposal and the RFP for the amount of $1,139,903, including a 10% contingency for a total of $1,253,893, and second, that this project be approved with the use of multiple funding sources which include bond, rebates, fundraising, and grants with final decision to come at a later date.

The contract is with Nova Consultants, Inc. out of Novi. The location of the solar project will be in the bus hub, behind Bates and near Wylie and Anchor schools.

These school board decisions come after the facilities committee met on May 19, to review solar project bids and make a recommendation. DCS’s Principal for Operations Craig McCalla explained the facility committee’s discussion and recommendations to the school board.

McCalla told the Sun Times News the committee recommended moving forward with approving the above amount.

“We feel comfortable moving forward with NOVA Consultants Inc. to complete the solar project,”said McCalla.

The next steps are to finalize the project details with NOVA Consultants Inc. and create a timeline of completion.

As part of the project, DCS has started a capital campaign for this called Walkway to a Sustainable Future.

This image is from the Dexter Community Schools website.

The DCS webpage on the project and campaign states, “Help us build an innovative solar panel walkway around the bus hub that will provide sustainable energy and reduce electricity costs so we can spend those dollars in the classroom!”

The webpage further says: “The Solar Panel Walkway and Solar Field is a long-term investment in the district and community. The solar panel walkway will:

Provide sustainable energy to Anchor, Beacon, Wylie and Mill Creek

Offer significant energy cost savings and a 12 year return on investment

Protect students from the elements along the bus hub

Provide unique and hands-on place-based educational opportunities for students of all ages

“Student-Driven & Educator-Backed

Dexter educators are thrilled at the opportunity to tie the information from the solar field and weather station into the grade level curriculum. Play-based and project-based learning opportunities will grow student understanding and make real world connections.”

To see the webpage and learn more, go to https://www.dexterschools.org/district/solar.