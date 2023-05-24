Dexter Township has an opening on the Board of Trustees

The Dexter Township Board is looking for a good candidate to serve as a board trustee.

With the recent appointment of Karen Sikkenga as the new Supervisor an opening on the Board of Trustee’s is opened the township said in its April / May 2023 Dexter Township "in the loop" email update.

“If you live, vote in the Township and want to become involved, please submit apply,” the update said.

The township said “Candidates should have basic knowledge about township government responsibilities, functions and powers. Can communicate and listen effectively and is able to demonstrate ethical behavior to best representative the Township. The Trustee Duties includes being Township legislators, being required to vote on all issues, and being responsible for township’s fiduciary health among other duties as assigned by the Board. Any applicant seeking to apply for the Trustee Position must reside in Dexter Township and registered to vote therein.”

The duties of a trustee include attending monthly Board of Trustee meetings, voting on issues and working to protect and secure the township’s fiduciary stability and health. You may also have an opportunity to serve on additional Boards or committees.

The appointee would serve through to the November 2024 election.

All interested and wanting to apply, send your letter of interest and resume’ via email to Supervisor@dextertownship.org by June 7, 2023 at 4:30pm.

The full job posting may be reviewed on the township website at dextertownship.org – have additional questions, contact township hall at 734-426-3767.