Dexter Baseball Sweeps Bedford

The Dexter baseball team is getting hot at the right time after winning seven of eight games heading into next week’s D1 district at Saline.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by sweeping a three-game series from Bedford.

A big five-inning eyed the Dreads 9-1 win in the opener Monday.

AJ Vaughn drove in a run with a single for a 2-0 lead, a pair of walks and two hit batters forced in a pair of runs to make it 4-0 and Davis Bennett followed with a two-run single for a 6-0 Dexter lead.

Bedford got one back in the fifth, but Dexter answered with three more in the top of the sixth with a Chance Sobbry rbi-single and a two-run double by Larry Salisbury for a 9-1 final.

Conor Sweeny allowed four hits and struck out four on the mound for the win for Dexter.

Salisbury had a double and four rbi to lead the Dexter offense.

Bennett had a hit and two rbi, and Vaughn, Sobbry, and Garrett Sharp a hit and rbi each.

Dexter scored four times in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and take the nightcap 6-2.

Vaughn opened the seventh with a single, followed by a walk and hit batter to load the bases. Sharp broke the tie with a two-run single and Cole Vocara scored on a double play grounder to make it 5-2. Bennett then doubled and scored on a Mules error for a 6-2 lead and final.

Sharp finished with two hits and two rbi, while Vaughn had two hits and a run scored. Bennett and Aedan Rye each had a hit and run scored.

Andrew Cusick was stellar on the mound allowing just two hits and striking out three for the win.

Dexter again rallied late for a 3-2 win to finish the three-game sweep of the Mules Wednesday.

The Dreads trailed 1-0 in the sixth when a Wyatt Novara single, a walk, and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Rye gave the Dreadnaughts the lead with a two-run single and Noah Pitts drove in a run with a groundout for a 3-1 lead.

Bedford put the first two runners on in the seventh and would cut the lead to one, but Aidan Cassidy would pick off a runner at first and get a strikeout and fly out to end the game.

Nick Champine earned the win in relief and Cassidy struck out two in the seventh for the save for Dexter.

Rye had a hit and two rbi to lead Dexter. Wyatt Novara, Tucker Dunn, Sobbry, and Nathan MacDonnell had one hit each.

Dexter made it five straight wins with a 5-1 win over rival Chelsea Thursday.

Run-scoring singles by Cole Novara and Vaughn, and a rbi ground out by Sharp gave Dexter a 3-0 lead in the second.

The Dreads pushed the lead to 4-0 with another rbi groundout by Sharp in the fourth.

Chelsea would get one back in the fifth, but a Salisbury rbi-single in the seventh scored Sobbry for an insurance run and the Dreads held on for the win.

Wyatt Novara earned the win with seven strikeouts and allowed one hit in four innings of work.

Bennett and Rye led the Dexter offense with two hits each. Sharp had a hit and two rbi, while Vaughn, Salisbury, and Cole Novara each had a hit and rbi.

Dexter improved to 20-10 overall on the season. They will take on South Lyon Tuesday in preparation for this weekend's D1 district Saturday at 12:30 PM against Pioneer at Saline.

Photos by Dawn McCann



