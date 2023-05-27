Dexter Softball Slumping with Districts Looming

The Dexter softball team has hit a late-season slump with seven straight losses heading into this week’s D1 district at Saline Saturday.

The Dreads have fallen to 10-12 overall on the season, but look to snap the skid in the district semifinal Saturday at 12:30 against Pioneer, a team Dexter swept a doubleheader from earlier this season.

Dexter dropped a doubleheader to Pinckney Wednesday to wrap up SEC play.

Ella Mitchell doubled and scored on a wild pitch to give the Dreads a 1-0 lead in the third in the opener.

They would add a run in the fourth with a Roni Wilson double and an error by Pinckney for a 2-0 lead, but the Pirates rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2.

Neither team would score over the next three innings and the game would go into extra innings.

Dexter failed to score in the top of the eight and the Pirates would end it with a walk-off two-run home for a 4-2 win.

Mitchell finished with two hits and a run scored, while Wilson had a double and run scored and Lizzie Lewis one hit.

Audrey Gauthier had a strong game in the circle, allowing six hits and 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Dexter fell behind early in the second game and fell to the Pirates 7-1.

Mitchell had a big game with three hits and one rbi, while Anika Busdeker had two hits for the Dreads. Gauthier added two hits, while Wilson, Clara Chevillet, and Maddy Thompson had one hit each.

Wilson struck out four in the circle for Dexter.

The Dreads dropped a pair of games to rival Chelsea Monday.

They could not muster a baserunner in the 10-0 loss in the opener.

The bats came to life in the second, but it wasn’t enough as Chelsea took the nightcap 14-3.

Mallory Brandt had two hits, while Meghan DeWolfe had a hit and two rbi. Busdeker had a hit and rbi, Gauthier, and Lewis each had a hit and run scored, and Morgan Sturmer had one hit for the Dreadnaughts.