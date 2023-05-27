Dexter Field Event Teams Compete at Livonia Churchill

The Dexter field event teams competed at the Livonia Churchill Invite May 23rd and had a strong showing in the four events.

As usual, the Dexter pole vault teams had strong showings.

Clark Sheldon won the boy’s pole vault, while Benjamin Sackman and Kaden Korcek both set PR’s and tied for fourth. Barrett Keller was sixth and David Burby set a pr and finished 12th.

Raiden Kipfmiller finished second for the Lady Dreads in the pole vault.

Debbie McCoy set a PR and finished seventh, Mikala Sposito was 11th, Izabella Behnke 13th, Bethany Simons and Madelyn Simons tied for 15th.

Lily Burns was second in the shot put with a PR of 35’10, while Bria Rapp was second and Simone Kasischke third with PR’s in the high jump. Tia Schultz was sixth in the high jump, Larki Pham 12th in the long jump, Lillianne Trinkle 12th in the discus, and Kera Root 15th

in the shot put.

Kyle Gerharter was fourth in the high jump for the boys, while Robert Elias Karageorge was seventh in the discus with a PR of 128’2.