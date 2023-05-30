A few business changes in downtown Dexter

In downtown Dexter, one business moved not too far away while a new business is expected to move in later this summer.

Just a couple of doors down from the Grotto and right next to the Painted Trout was where the Park Avenue Salon had resided. Now the salon is at 8080 Grand Street. This is the building that at one time had been a 1940s era factory. New life was brought to it after it was renovated by Paul Grusche and Don Darnell.

Among various uses, it's the home of the Erratic Ale Co.

Park Avenue Salon's new location on Grand Street. photo courtesy of Google Maps

Back over on Main Street, Park Avenue’s former space looks like it has a new tenant. A message addressed to the Dexter community has been posted in its windows.

“Thank you for stopping by to check us out! We aren’t quite ready to open yet, but we wanted to say hello and introduce ourself,” the message reads.

The business is called Grace Proper. In its message it says that it will be a home lifestyle retail store focusing on slow living and connection.

“We hope to help bring the love and warmth of life into your everyday through a thoughtfully curated tools to help connect with yourself and others,” the message says.

It says they are taking the time out this summer to build out the store and hope to see the community at Dexter Daze in August.

The message ends with their webpage address: www.graceproper.com.

As a side note, another business down the way and across the street, the Bee Joyful Shop, closed its doors for good. The windows have been covered up so the guess is that another business is setting up shop there as well.

Stay tuned Dexter.

Here's the message inside the future Grace Proper. photo by Lonnie Huhman