A plan for over 100 acres near Baker and Marshall Roads in Scio Township is moving forward

A development planned along Baker Road in Scio Township, which is proposing 149 attached residential units, 82 duplex units and an 85,035 square feet senior adult living facility, received approval for its PUD final site plan.

The Scio Township Board by a 4-3 vote at the May 23 meeting approved Encore at Heritage Woods Village Rezoning and Preliminary PUD plan as recommended by the Planning Commission with conditions.

There are three parcels involved and three addresses for the overall land in question: 621 Baker Road and 7777 and 7673 Marshall Road.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway about the decision.

He said the Planned Unit Development (PUD) received final site plan approval with a vote of 4-3. He said there was a lengthy board discussion prior to the vote.

“The Board of Trustees vote effectively changes the zoning for this specific plan to go forward,” Hathaway said. “The developer will still need to obtain a permit from EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) for construction of the waste water treatment plant and other building permits, but they can proceed with clearing the site and preparing for construction.”

According to the township, the applicant proposes to develop an age-targeted, aging-in-place senior living community on a total of 105 acres.

The board’s meeting packet states, “The applicant indicates that the proposed 55 and over age targeted community is not age restricted but is focused on the needs of those over 55 with the possibility of aging in place by transitioning to greater services and care. The senior living community is planned to have the following elements:

• 149 attached residential units found in separate 4- and 5-unit buildings, found within the central portion of the site.

• 82 duplex units found within the southern portion of the site.

• 85,035 s.f. senior adult living facility building containing the following: Nursing Home (skilled care): 42 single rooms; 4 double rooms – 50 beds, Home for the Aged (assisted living): 15 single rooms; 4 double rooms – 23 beds, Home for the Aged (memory care): 12 single rooms; 3 double rooms – 18 beds, Independent Living: 19 one-bedroom apartments; 1 two-bedroom apartment; 5 studio apartments – 26 beds.

• An on-site community wastewater facility found in the northern portion of the development.

• 61 acres of open space or approximately 59% of the site. This has been slightly reduced from the 65 acres (62%) provided in the previous submittal.

• A single boulevard access point is planned for Baker Road opposite and north of the westbound exit/entrance ramp for I-94. A second access point to Marshall Road is provided as an emergency access only.

These are just some of the details attached to the proposal.

To see more go to the meeting packet at: https://d2kbkoa27fdvtw.cloudfront.net/sciotownship/6187158ca1d05e3564e035c2a79738a20.pdf

Or to watch the meeting go to:https://sciotownship.granicus.com/player/clip/932?view_id=19&redirect=true&h=e2dcc412f264ea290b5b639bab6b21a2