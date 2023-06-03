A Testament to Resilience: The Miraculous Ongoing Recovery of Matthew Read

Matthew Read defied the odds in a dramatic rescue in Glacier National Park on May 8th. The 19-year-old from Dexter was rescued after being reported missing for several days.

Read was hiking the 11.6-mile Huckleberry Lookout Trail when he slipped on a snowfield and slid down into chest-deep snow, where he lost his shoes, phone, and water bottle, according to a Glacier Park spokesperson. Search and rescue efforts were hampered by poor weather. When Read was finally found, he was reported as only “somewhat responsive.” The young man had employed survival skills he learned as an Eagle Scout, which searchers say contributed significantly to his survival. He was airlifted to Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. His story captured the hearts of many back home.

While Matthew’s rescue is a happy ending, his ordeal is far from over.

The Sun Times News contacted Matthew’s mother, Barbara, to follow up on his recovery. “I hadn’t realized that getting better in the hospital was so much work!” she exclaimed. Matthew’s recovery has been intense and is ongoing.

Matthew being boarded onto the medical flight to the Mayo Clinic.

Barbara directed STN to her Facebook page, where she has kept family, friends, and supporters updated on her son’s recovery.

On May 11th, Matthew was flown from Logan Health in Kalispell, MT, to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, for hyperbaric treatment. Barbara shared the heartrending news that her son was facing a double amputation.

“Matthew is looking at a likely double amputation. We made it to Mayo, and the intensity of their care is amazing. We desperately want hyperbaric oxygen treatment to preserve as much of his legs as possible.”

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. The Mayo Clinic website explains, “In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure is increased 2 to 3 times higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure. This extra oxygen helps fight bacteria. It also triggers the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing.”

The nurses fitted Matthew with braces to stretch his Achilles' tendons. It was painful for Matthew, but the nurses were smiling so big because he could hold up his leg for the fitting.

At the Mayo Clinic, the oxygen treatments began, but Matthew’s feet were of utmost concern. They took quite a beating in his wilderness ordeal. He lost his shoes in his fall, and his feet were his brakes, slowing his slide down the packed snowfield. Matthew then hiked shoeless over the rocky terrain to where he hoped help might find him. When rescue arrived, he had to walk on his mostly frozen feet to the harness hanging from the helicopter.

By May 15th, even with the oxygen treatments, Matthew’s prognosis couldn’t yet be determined. But the doctors had encouraging news the next day, which Barbara relayed in a post. “He has exceeded their expectations in terms of skin recovery and sensations below his knees. They can’t say what the outcome will be because tissue is still healing and they don’t know how deep the wounds go yet.”

More good news came the next day, Barbara writes. “An amputation doctor came in this morning and said, for now, they are going to assume Matthew will keep his feet and offer care to support that unless it turns out otherwise.”

Matthew was fitted for braces. Still, the Reads wouldn’t know for weeks to months the outcome.

Barbara wrote that her son’s days were filled with tests, treatments, dressing changes, and medication, with little time to rest in between. Barbara told friends, “The long and the short is that every single day he is better. More movement and more pink color. He’s in constant pain that gets worse with movement, and the PT is going to be terrible. He’s working hard and doing very well.”

On May 24th, Barbara wrote, “As Matthew’s legs and feet ‘wake up,’ it has been very painful, and the focal point moves downward. So his shins were very bad and then that got some better and the pain centered on his ankles for a few days. The ankles still hurt, but now his feet are getting feeling, and the feeling is almost pure pain.”

Barbara and Matthew Read.

Matthew continues to recover with a long road, or trail, in front of him. Barbara stays at his side at the Mayo Clinic and has nothing but high praise for her son's care. “If you ever have a catastrophic injury and need the #1 research hospital in the nation, where people just want the best possible outcome, come to Mayo Medical Center.”

Reading through Barbara’s posts, her unwavering faith in God is evident. She writes, “But still the miracle is God’s. It wasn’t possible to rescue Matthew after 80 hours lost in the cold rain. It wasn’t possible to get to Mayo. It wasn’t possible for his legs to form skin in two weeks. It isn’t possible for him to have feeling in his feet. It isn’t possible for Matthew to be so deeply happy. But he is.”

Photos: All images courtesy of Barbara Read via Facebook.