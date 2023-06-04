Dexter Girls' Tennis 15th at D2 State Finals

Photo provided by Elise Bruderly

The Dexter girls' tennis team competed in the D2 state finals at Midland this weekend and came home with a 15th-place finish for the second straight season at the tournament.

It was the third straight year the Dreadnaughts made the trip to the finals and they picked up three wins at the tournament.

Senior Lindsey Wiczorek finished her amazing Dexter career with an opening 6-4, 6-1 win before falling in the second round. She has been the Dexter one-singles player for all four years of her high school career.

Charlotte Bruderly picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at two singles before falling to the number one seed in her second round match.

Anya Johanson and Julia Berkholtz picked up the Dreads other win at four-doubles. After receiving a bye in the first round, Johanson and Berkholtz picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win to advance to the quarterfinals where they fell to the eventual flight state champion from Birmingham Seaholm.

Chloe Sprague and Sefina Patterson dropped a tough three set match 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 at two-doubles, while Gracie Garcia and Natalie Sattler fell 6-1, 6-2 at one-doubles, and Raegan Kopitsch and Amelia Baglio fell 6-4, 6-0 at three-doubles.

Claudia Vanover dropped a tough 2-6, 5-7 match at three-singles and Maria DeMerell fell 2-6, 3-6 at four-singles.