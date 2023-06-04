Dexter Track and Field Teams Compete at D1 State Finals

The Dexter track and field teams competed at the D1 state finals at East Kentwood Saturday and had two pole vaulters earn All-State Honors.

The all-state honors for the pole vaulters make it the 13th

straight year that a Dexter vaulter has earned all-state. The late time a Dexter pole vaulter did not earn all-state honors was 2009. There were no state finals in 2020.

Clark Sheldon earned a fifth-place finish for the boys to earn all-state honors with a vault of 14’0.

For the girls, freshman Debbie McCoy set a new PR with a vault of 11’3 to earn all-state honors with a seventh-place finish.

Freshman Raiden Kipfmiller also cleared 11’3 but in more attempts and place ninth.

Two more vaulters competed at the finals with Barrett Keller finishing 14th for the boys at 13’0 and Mikala Sposito finishing 24th

for the girls with a vault of 9’9.

Brandon Anderson was the Dreadnaughts other athlete at the state finals and earned a 14th-place finish in the 800 with a time of 1:56.34.

Dexter hosted their annual Larry Steeb Meet of Champions on Tuesday under hot, sunny skies. The championship meet brought representatives from 41 different schools throughout Southeastern Michigan to compete with some of the top athletes in the State.

On the track for the Dexter boys, Francisco Morales-Leverett was fifth in the 110 meter High Hurdles with a time of 16.30, and Brandon Anderson was sixth in the 400m run with a time of 51.67. Anderson was also a member of the Dexter 4x800 relay that placed third with a time of 8:20.80. That team consisted of Owen Ackerman, Kaden Jensen, Rylan Teddy and Anderson.

Clark Sheldon was the boys top placer out in the field events, taking a fifth place in the Pole Vault, clearing the bar at 14’ 0”.

For the Lady Dreads, Mikala Sposito finished seventh in the 200m with her time of 27.16. While Lillian Mitchell ran the 800m with a time of 2:20.90, good enough for eighth. Freshman Avery Hoeft ran in the Freshman 1600m run also finishing eighth with her time of 5:59.29.

Dexter girls represented the field events, starting in the throwing events where Lily Burns, with a throw of 34’ 9” took fifth, and teammate Lily Trinkle was eighth in discus with a toss of 92’ 9”. Jumping events saw Bria Rapp place sixth in the High Jump clearing the bar at 4’ 10”.

In the pole vault, Dexter had two placers with Raiden Kipfmiller finishing third clearing 10’ 9”, and teammate Debbie McCoy right behind in fourth also going 10’ 9”.