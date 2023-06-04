Dexter Softball Season Ends in District Finals

The Dexter softball team saw its season come to an end with a 12-0 loss to Saline in the D1 district finals Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts could not muster much offense against the ninth-ranked Hornets with Anika Busdeker and Mallory Brandt collecting the only two hits for the Dreadnaughts.

Saline scored three in the first and four in the second for a 7-0 lead and never looked back to end the Dexter season.

Audrey Gauthier and Clara Lamb struck out three each in the circle for the Dreads.

Dexter reached the finals by pounding Ann Arbor Pioneer 13-0 in the semifinals.

A big eight-run fourth inning blew the game wide open for the Dreads. Ella Mitchell drove in the first run of the inning with a single to make it 4-0 with a rbi-single and Gauthier followed with a two-run single for a 6-0 lead. Busdeker drove in two more with a single and Lizzie Lewis followed with a rbi-double to make it 9-0. Roni Wilson would finish the scoring with a single that was misplayed by the right fielder. She rounded the bases and a throw went wild at third to send her home for an 11-0 lead.

Dexter would add two more runs in the fourth and finish off the mercy in the fifth.

Wilson tossed a no-hitter in the circle, striking out seven and walking just one in five innings of work.

Busdeker finished with three hits and four rbi, while Wilson had three hits and two rbi.

Mitchell chipped in with three hits and a rbi, Gauthier two hits and three rbi, Lewis two hits and a rbi, Brandt two hits and two runs scored, and Maddie Ohlman a hit and rbi.

Dexter finished the season with a 11-22-1 record.

Photos by Mike Williamson



