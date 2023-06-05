STN Contributor and Family Lose Everything in House Fire

Sun Times News contributor and supporter Joni Woods was recently devastated by losing her home in a multi-house fire. She lost everything, and we’re asking you to help if you can.

Her friend, Jennifer Martinez, explains:

“If you live in or around the Ann Arbor area - you probably hear about the four homes that caught fire. Joni’s home was one of them. Her kids are safe, though Joni has been admitted at UofM for smoke inhalation and first-degree burns. She is expected to be released in 24 hours.

“Joni has lost everything. Her daughter didn’t even have time to put shoes on. This family has been through so much, yet they keep bouncing back. Joni’s children have even decided to head back to school today and just keep moving forward.

“I’d like to say that Joni will take some time to work through all the details that getting through just such an event might require, however if I know Joni, she will be doing her best to maintain the roles with each group and team (she works with).

“So please extend grace if she undoubtedly forgets and misses a few meetings, but I have no doubt she will bounce back as soon as possible. Please pray for this family, their next steps and ease as Joni navigates this terrible event.

Realtor and Sun Times News contributor Jeff Roth works with Joni in other areas. He writes:

“The only thing to walk out of the fire was you and your family. How would you feel? Where would you begin to try to make it alright for you and your family? Who would you call?

“This just happened to someone here in Ann Arbor who is a member of some of the same organizations you may also belong to. Her name is Joni Woods and her passion is helping people have healthier relationships and communication with each other.

“Please take a moment to read her and her family's story and think about joining the many other generous donors to communicate clearly she is not alone and there is always hope and support when you need it most.

“I think the fundraising goal is modest and we all know how expensive everything is today and would like to see that goal exceeded.”

If you are so moved to do so, you can contribute to “Joni Woods and Family” on https://www.gofundme.com/

Or click on the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/joni-woods-and-family?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome