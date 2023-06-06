Front-of-Line Feedback at Friends of the Dexter District Library Book Sale

By Bud Haynes, STN Contributor

Sun Times News man-about-town, Bud Haynes, saw a line at the Dexter District Library and got curious. He interviewed a few book enthusiasts waiting for the doors to open for the Library’s Library book sale on Saturday, May 3. He found their comments and feedback both interesting and informative.

Joe P. from Downriver regularly visits the Friends of the Dexter District Library (FDDL) book sale. He likes how the books are organized by type and presented on bookshelves for easy viewing. Joe also enjoys the friendly volunteers from the FDDL who assist with preparation work and site interaction. He reads biographies and other non-fiction, including history and science books. Joe follows the sale information online, so he is prepared to be one of the first-in-line, like on June 3. Joe once found an unusual book about Alpacas for his wife, a zookeeper at the Toledo Zoo. That was a special find.

Rocky M. from Dexter likes to find science fiction and non-fiction books, including history and biography, at the FDDL book sale. He looks for children's books for his grandkids. Rocky finds the FDDL book sale easy to navigate, primarily because of the separation of books by type, DVD, and specialty items.

Aaron S. visits Dexter regularly to see family and often to attend the FDDL book sales on Saturdays most months. He looks for DVDs and comic books for his young daughter. Aaron also likes horror for his own reading. He likes other fiction and usually finds enough to fill his FDDL bag for a flat fee. Aaron S. thinks the FDDL book sale is well organized and is better than other local book sales he visits.

V. Arnold M. of Dexter is a retired college history teacher and former newspaper journalist. He naturally prefers books about history and journalism as well as politics. V. Arnold M. searches for used books that "feel right" to him as he holds them in his hands. The tactile aspects of a well-made and preserved book enhance his reading experience.

About 40 people waited patiently in line on Saturday, May 3, in front of the main entrance to the Dexter District Library for the book sale to begin and the library to open for the day. Joe, Rocky, Aaron, and V. Arnold were just a small sample of enthusiastic book lovers looking to find that unique book like the one about Alpacas that Joe P. bought his wife.

The next FDDL book sale is planned for August during Dexter Days. Who might be the first in line come then?

Photo: The FDDL’s book sales are always a fun time. No wonder folks line up to be the first to get in. Photo by Bud Haynes.