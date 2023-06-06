Dexter's Al Ritt Stadium is getting some work done this summer

The field and track at Dexter’s Al Ritt Stadium are temporarily closed. It’s now a construction site with workers now on site beginning to put in some important updates.

In an update to the community, Dexter Community Education sent out the message the turf is being replaced and that for safety’s sake, no one should be on the track or field. The Sun Times News reached out to Craig McCalla, Principal for Operations at Dexter Community Schools, to learn more.

McCalla said the school district is getting new turf and renovating the track and field surfaces.

“The turf field has passed the life expectancy and we need a new turf field,” McCalla said. “The track is also due to be resurfaced.”

The Dexter school board approved this project back in January.

The board of education awarded the Al Ritt Stadium Synthetic Turf project to AstroTurf Great Lakes for a base bid of $627,613.00, and added alternate #2 - remove goal posts, re-center field, install new goal posts bid of $28,049.00, and alternate #3 - remove and replace all nailer boards bid of $17,012.00, plus a 15 percent contingency of $100,901 for a project total of $773,575.

The board also contracted with the Goddard Coatings Company for a base bid of $135,550 while adding alternate #4 - remove existing surfacing system and install new surfacing system for two (2) long jumps and two (2) pole vault runways bid of $8,400.00, plus a 15 percent contingency of $21,593 for a project total of $165,543.00.

The total cost for both projects is projected to be $939,118. This project will be managed by DCS.

McCalla said the work should be done by Aug. 1.

As to what the community should know, he said, “For the safety of everyone, please stay out of the area while work is being done.”