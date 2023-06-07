The Girl Scout Tree Promise: Troop 40698, a Dogwood and Historic Webster Village

By Joanne Westman, STN Special Writer and Webster Historical Society Board Member

Last fall, Girl Scout Brownie Troop, 40698, led by Laura Preston and co-leader Megan Green, participated in a Girl Scout national protection initiative to plant 5 million trees across the United States by 2026. The girls met this challenge by finding a place for a tree and getting permission to plant, determining what type of tree would grow at the chosen location, learn how to correctly plant a tree, and then plant it. The Troop chose the Historic Webster Village as the site which was enthusiastically supported by the Webster Township Historical Society. A walk around the Village yielded several possible locations, but the chosen site was near the Old Town Hall where visitors would see it as they entered the Village.

Girl Scout Brownie Troop, 40698, plant the tree last fall. photo courtesy of the Webster Historical Society

The Troop chose a dogwood tree and on a beautiful day in October, with the assistance of troop leaders and family members, the hole was dug, the tree placed, backfilled, and mulched by the girls. Afterward, the girls joined hands and recited the Girl Scout Tree Promise which requires that each girl take part in the care and maintenance of the tree for two years. The girls, their families and members of the Webster Township Historical Society celebrated with cider and doughnuts at the Crossroads Community Center following the event.

Mulching the tree. photo courtesy of the Webster Historical Society

This spring, the dogwood bloomed in all its glory. The Girl Scouts can be enormously proud of their accomplishment. Visitors to the Historic Webster Village will enjoy this wonderful tree for many generations to come. Thank you, Laura Preston, and Girl Scout Troop 40698.

The Girl Scout Tree Promise. photo courtesy of the Webster Historical Society