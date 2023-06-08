St. Joseph's Legendary Flea Market: Four Decades of Deals Returns to Dexter

The much-anticipated St. Joseph Annual Flea Market, a staple of the Dexter summer calendar for over four decades, is poised to open its doors again this June. Kathy Koepsell, Co-Chair of the event, has confirmed the details for the upcoming extravaganza.

The flea market, known for its impressive range of items and community-focused mission, plays a crucial role in raising funds for various church activities. Moreover, it demonstrates its commitment to local causes by donating a portion of its proceeds to charities within the community each year.

This year's sale will take place on June 22nd and 23rd from 9 am to 6 pm and on June 24th from 9 am to 2 pm. In a tradition that shoppers eagerly anticipate, all items will be 50% off on the last day.

This year's market will offer an extensive selection, including furniture, housewares, home decor, office supplies, arts and crafts, sporting goods, children's toys, games, puzzles, holiday decorations, luggage, personal items, tools, lawn and gardening implements, linens, a vast collection of picture frames, and jewelry.

In exciting developments, the 2023 Flea Market will feature two notable enhancements. A large tent will be added to accommodate the ever-growing collection of furniture, conveniently located behind the village church adjacent to the main Flea Market building. Moreover, the market is introducing an expanded Boutique section, specifically for Vintage and One-of-a-Kind items.

The Flea Market is situated on the St. Joseph Church grounds in the heart of the Village of Dexter, at the intersection of Third and Dover Streets. So, mark your calendars for this exciting event and join in supporting the local community and the St. Joseph Church.