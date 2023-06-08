Dexter Community Schools Hires Grace Wolfe as Band Director

From Dexter Community Schools:

June 8, 2023 – Dexter Community Schools is pleased to announce the selection of Grace Wolfe to lead the DHS Band Program.

Ms. Wolfe earned a Master of Music degree in Wind Conducting from Northwestern University and bachelor’s degrees in Music Education and Trombone Performance from the University of Michigan. She also has extensive experience working with marching bands. In addition to several other civic music groups, she performed with the Dexter Community Orchestra for three years.

The exhaustive search for a new band director elicited more than forty applications. A committee composed of music teachers, administrators, parents, and students interviewed the strongest candidates. Part of the interview included teaching live lessons. Ultimately, Ms. Wolfe rose above the pack for her experience, qualifications, and student engagement.

Dexter’s newest Dreadnaught had this to say: “I could not be more thrilled to join the Dexter High School Band family and this wonderful music program! Having grown up nearby in Saline, I have always admired the tradition of musical excellence in Dexter, and it is a place that is familiar and feels like home. I am excited to start this new adventure with students, colleagues, and the community!”

Melanie Nowak shared: "We are ecstatic to have Grace Wolfe join Dexter Community Schools as the next DHS Band Director. Her energy, experience with multiple instruments, and past proven excellence in music leadership will allow the Dexter High Schools bands to carry on their superb reputation."

Superintendent Chris Timmis added: "The Dreadnaught Band Program is a point of pride for the entire Dexter community...the hiring of Grace Wolfe as the next DHS Band Director continues our legacy of outstanding leadership for the DHS Band and music programs."