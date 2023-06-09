Looking for fun this weekend: the Ya’ssoo Greek Festival of Ann Arbor

This weekend’s Ya’ssoo Greek Festival of Ann Arbor is full of Greek music, food, dancing and more to experience and enjoy.

Festival organizers said the music, drinks, dancing, food and tours inside the church make it a time for celebrating and sharing their culture with the community.

“The biggest party in Ann Arbor this weekend,” is how the festival organizers described the event that takes place Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday, June 11 from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival is highlighted by great live Greek music by ENIGMA, dance performances by different troupes, fresh and delicious Greek cuisines, homemade pastries, the Agora Marketplace, church tours, a bookstore and historical Byzantine Iconography. Since 1973, the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Ann Arbor has been hosting this fun event. It’s located at 3109 Scio Church Road.

Organizers said the different parts of the festival and the people there make it a great atmosphere and well worth the visit.

Here are some details: $3 cash admission starting Friday at 4 p.m., free admission for children 12 and under, and a percentage of proceeds are donated to Ozone House. Parking and shuttle service available at neighboring Knox Presbyterian Church at 2065 S. Wagner Road, while handicap parking is available at St. Nicholas.

To learn more about the festival, go to https://www.annarborgreekfestival.org/.