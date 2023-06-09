Do you want to learn more about the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office?

The Community Police Academy is designed to give you a behind the scenes, in-depth look into the everyday happenings of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The WCSO recently announced the next Community Police Academy, to be held from Sept. 13 through Nov. 29. Sign-up is happening now.

A range of topics are covered in the academy:

Meet the Sheriff

What is Community Engagement

Road Patrol Understanding

Corrections/Jail Tour

Community Corrections

Emergency Management

Community Outreach Program

K-9 demonstration

Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT)

Arrest Procedures

Traffic Crash Reconstruction

Juvenile Detention Center

Crime Scene Investigations

Tour Metro Dispatch

Simulated Firearms Training

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT)

Marine/Underwater Search and Recovery Team (DIVE)

“Our goal is to make this course an informative and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” the WCSO said in its announcement. “It's our opportunity to share what we do and how we do it. You'll meet command staff, learn how traffic stops are made, take a tour of the jail, meet our K-9 members, learn how to process a crime scene, make an arrest, and much more.”

The class schedule is September 13th to November 29th, every Wednesday, with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and class beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. It takes place at the County Service Center – Jury Assembly Room, at 2201 Hogback Road. The cost is free and participants must be at least 18 years old, unless part of the WCSO Explorer Program.

If you are interested in attending the Fall 2023 WCSO Community Police Academy, complete the application and release forms using this link by June 29, 2023: https://washtenawsheriff.formstack.com/forms/cpa