From Grain to Table: Dexter Mill and the Power of Local Foods

A quiet revolution is taking place in Dexter. A revolution that started with eggs and has evolved into a robust circular economy involving a myriad of local food producers. At the epicenter of this movement is the Dexter Mill, a store that epitomizes the heart of local food production.

Keri Bushaw, the owner of Dexter Mill, succinctly describes their humble beginning: “It started with eggs. If you bought chicken feed from us, we would sell your eggs." But today, Dexter Mill's shelves overflow with a range of products sourced from local farmers and artisans, painting a vibrant picture of the bounty this community provides.

This is more than just a business model. It is a testament to the power of local economies. Dexter Mill's purchasing agent, Kelly Arnold, shares, “The intent is a circular economy. We sell them the feed, and then we help them market their products. It is cool because we know the farmers. A personal connection can form with the customers. There are photos of the producers and their families on our freezer. We know how they raise their animals, as opposed to a big box store where it could have come from anywhere.”

But why should we buy locally? The answer is multifold, impacting not just our health but the environment and the local economy as well.

Bushaw underscores the economic advantage: “Many people may not realize how big of a picture local food really is... If those farmers can sell their crops locally, to us, for example, they save a lot on transportation costs. If we can buy it locally, we save on those transportation costs and still get them a good price." The interaction between Dexter Mill and the local farmers not only strengthens the local economy but also lessens the environmental impact due to reduced transportation.

Furthermore, locally sourced food promises accountability. Consumers see the name, location, and contact information right on the label. “Especially for people who didn’t grow up on farms, the idea of knowing your food producer opens up a whole new world, especially in knowing how humanely the animal was treated," Arnold points out. “This transparency empowers consumers, helping them make informed choices about what they eat and where it comes from.”

Over time, Dexter Mill has grown its product line, keeping up with the demand. They began with eggs, added choice cuts of meat, and now purchase whole animals from local growers. They’ve also added bread, honey, and dairy products. Among these local producers are Nkids Farm, DG Meyer Farm Livestock, Hay Creek Heritage Farm, Cardinal Farms, Washtenaw Meats, Garden Fort, White Lotus Farms, Shoreline Wild Salmon, Calder Dairy, Cares Maple Syrup, Lesser Farms Honey, and Lakeside Bakery, each contributing a unique element to this thriving local food tapestry.

Ultimately, Dexter Mill showcases the dynamic power of local food production, connecting consumers to producers, promoting environmental sustainability, and fostering a sense of community and responsibility. When you purchase local foods, you are not just getting a meal but an authentic story of the land, the farmers, and a commitment to the growth of a sustainable, circular economy.

Photos by Doug Marrin