Dexter American Legion Honors Rising Stars with 2023 High School Awards

In a heartfelt ceremony held on June 12, 2023, Dexter American Legion Post 557 celebrated the achievements of two outstanding seniors from Dexter High School.

Recognizing academic excellence, consistent attendance, and active participation in both school and community events, the Legion's High School Awards for 2023 paid tribute to Daniel Delduca and Calvin Pham. These young men have distinguished themselves through their extraordinary contributions to the Dexter community.

The High School Award is presented annually to two senior young men from Dexter High School, and is based upon the individual’s Grade Point Average (GPA), attendance, and participation in school and community activities.

Daniel Delduca and Calvin Pham, standing at either side of Chairman Howison during the presentation, graciously accepted their awards, embodying the exemplary characteristics the Legion encourages in young scholars. Delduca, a committed and motivated student, has set his sights on PreMed studies at the University of Michigan. Meanwhile, Pham, equally driven and aspirational, will take his talents to the University of Florida, Tampa, where he will pursue a career in Global Business Accounting.

This year's awards were presented by Legionnaire Ben Howison, Chairman of the Legion Awards Committee, who personally handed the recipients their keepsake medallions and certificates and $500 checks to support their future endeavors.

The Dexter American Legion Post 557 takes pride in acknowledging the exceptional efforts of these young men and eagerly anticipates the incredible contributions these scholars will make to their communities and the wider world.