Dexter Community Fund Announces 2023 Grant Opportunity

From DCF

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is accepting 2023 grant proposals from non-profit and civic organizations to support projects in the following areas:

Services/programs for seniors

Mental health services for youth and adults

Improved outdoor recreational opportunities

Services/programs for teens

Services/programs for the homebound

Programs to enhance arts & culture

Information Session #1: Tuesday June 20th from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Information Session #2: Thursday June 22th from 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Information Session #3: Tuesday June 27th from 12:30pm - 1:30pm

DCF will award grants of $500 - $5,000 for services and/or capital improvements which benefit Dexter-area residents or the Dexter community (defined as the geographical area served by Dexter Community Schools, including the City of Dexter and surrounding townships).

The grant application window will be open from June 12 – August 4, 2023. All interested applicants are required to attend one of the following information sessions to learn about the Dedicated Grant Program prior to applying. Organizations that apply without attending an information session will not be eligible to receive funding. Information Sessions hosted by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation will be held via Zoom on the following dates:

Register for an Information Session: AAACF 2023 Dedicated Grant Program Information Session Sign-Up

https://tinyurl.com/5hy4c6eh

Application Deadline: Friday, August 4, 2023

Submit all required narrative sections on the Non-Profit Portal (https://tinyurl.com/yc282k2u) by August 4, 2023. If your organization has not registered and received login credentials, you must first complete the Registration Process. Due to the time it takes to receive login credentials, all organizations must submit their request no later than July 20, 2023.

For questions about DCF, contact Anne Donevan, DCF Committee Co-Chair, at dexterfund@aaacf.com. For questions about the grant submission process, contact Chris Lemon, AAACF Vice President for Community Investment, Grantmaking & Community Impact, at clemon@aaacf.org.

About: The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is a permanent endowment established in 2014 as a Geographic Field of Interest Fund at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF). DCF is dedicated to addressing community needs and enriching the quality of life within the Dexter community (defined as the geographical area served by Dexter Community Schools, including the City of Dexter and surrounding townships). As a Geographic Field of Interest Fund at AAACF, DCF benefits from AAACF’s professional program staff, fund management and investment expertise.

The Dexter Community Fund is unique in its ability to address a variety of community needs and has the flexibility to address new needs as they emerge. DCF is able to provide grants from a single pool of funds to benefit the community as a whole. The Dexter Community Fund provides a vehicle for those who love the Dexter community to support it in perpetuity and leave a legacy for future generations. To learn more, visit www.DexterCommunityFund.org.