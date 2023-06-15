The Thin Threads of Life

Life is a series of thin treads. I heard that statement decades ago and just as sure as the sun will rise in the east tomorrow, I believe it. Looking back on my life, there are numerous examples proving this axiom’s validity. How I met my wife was a series of thin threads, but that isn’t going to be the example of today’s article (although it’s a great story). The circumstances involving having our son had a great many thin threads in it. If even just one of those threads broke, twisted, or were never spun, life would indeed be incredibly different.

We moved to Dexter 9 years ago. We knew no one. Our son was entering Young 5’s at what was Cornerstone (shout out to you Craig McCalla. You are an amazing ambassador for this community). There was a parent picnic scheduled a few days before school started so the kids could meet, play together in the school playground and teachers could meet parents (shout out to you Mrs. Shannon! Of all the wonderful teachers our son has had in DCS, you will always be one of my personal favorites!) and mingle. Did I mention that we knew no one? We laid out our picnic blanket and sat in overwhelmed awe at the life we were entering. Many wonderful people came up and introduced themselves to us and we were off and running. Eventually, it was time for my wife to “get her hair done” and googled where to go. She ended up at a now-closed place called Mona Lisa. She sat in the chair of one Tracie Heller, the now owner of Shear Bliss in Dexter. Tracie and my wife talked like they were long-lost friends and Tracie mentioned how she was in a networking group in town. She talked about she was terrified because “you have to stand up and talk at every meeting.” Well, when my wife came home and told me about this local group and how wonderful Tracie was, I scheduled a haircut and talked to her about this scary group. I joined a month later. If I didn’t join the then BNI chapter in Dexter back in 2015, I am certain I would not still be an independent business owner. I am certain I wouldn’t have the referral network I have. And I am absolutely certain the connections I have been able to now call friends (shout out to you Angie Finch, Travis Otto, Matt Bowden, Nick Rushlow, Matt Hall, Stacy Myint and so many others I’m forgetting) would have never come to pass. One of our often visitors to our Wednesday morning meetings was the then head of the Encore Theater in Dexter. This dude named Chuck now runs a certain paper this article has found its way into. Life is a series of thin threads indeed!

Take a long look at where you are and have a good think about things, dear tribes’ members. Take a look at how certain events or moments have come to be. Think about those threads that helped make it possible. Imagine if just one of those threads became twisted, kinked, or broken. I am not a big believer in fate. I believe that by and large, we make our own luck. I could share several stories that validate this in my life. If you ever run into me in town, ask me and I’ll happily share. But back to you. If you have a moment, or circumstance that can be traced back to a thin thread or two (and I bet you all do) take a moment and give thanks for those threads. If people, not circumstances were responsible for those thin threads, reach out to them if you are able and thank them. If you’ve lost touch or they are no longer with us, give them a moment of your time and quietly thank them. Put that thankfulness out there into the ether. They will feel it, wherever they are.

Last question. Have you ever been a thin thread for someone else? Ever helped someone, offered something to someone with zero expectations of anything in return? Life has given all many, many spools of string. Let’s give some of it away and offer some thin threads to those out there in need of them. Need help sharing your threads? Reach out to me at steve@betterplacemgmt.com

and we can have a think on it together! In addition to being the owner of my business, I am also the Chief Weaver, Knitter, and Thin Thread Finder!