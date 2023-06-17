Commemoration Ceremony held at the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 in Ann Arbor

From the Sarah Caswell Angell chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution

Ann Arbor’s Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 received recognition as an Honorary Partner in the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration initiative during a ceremony at its June 8th meeting. This commemorative initiative recognizes and honors Vietnam veterans, and was authorized by Congress and launched by the President in 2012. No distinction is made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period.

The National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is a Commemorative Partner in the Secretary of Defense commemoration initiative. During the meeting the Sarah Caswell Angell (SCA) chapter of the NSDAR delivered an Honorary Partner commemorative flag and certificate to the VVA Chapter 310. SCA Chapter also presented Vietnam Veteran lapel pins to all veterans in attendance who had not yet received a pin. Widows and widowers received Surviving Spouse lapel pins.

Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR Regent Lauren Smith reads the Vietnam Veterans Honorary Partner certificate. photo courtesy of the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR

At the conclusion of the commemorative ceremony, the veterans and guests applauded John Kinzinger for obtaining NSDAR’s 2023 Outstanding Veteran Award. SCA Chapter nominated John for his long service in support of fellow veterans. He will receive the national award at the NSDAR’s 2023 Continental Congress in Washington D.C.

During the ceremony, Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR Regent Lauren Smith read the Vietnam Veterans Honorary Partner certificate and said, “It was determined at the outset of this Commemoration that no distinction should be made between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. None could self-determine where they served, and all were seen in a similar light by a country that struggled to separate the war from the warrior. We, The Daughters of the American Revolution in the state of Michigan, are privileged to count ourselves as a Commemorative Partner. In just a few minutes, we will enjoy the privilege of adding to those numbers. But, first, we are excited to announce the new Honorary Partner distinction that is being conferred to organizations made up solely of those who bore the battle and those who bore the loss of the Vietnam War.”

The certificate reads, “The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, Department of Defense, recognizes Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 as an Honorary Partner. This distinction is reserved for and conferred upon organizations consisting solely of those who “bore the battle” or “bore the loss” of the Vietnam War. A grateful Nation honors your collective service and untold sacrifices.

Welcome home! Done this 1st day of November 2022. Signed Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of Defense.”

Jane Griffith presents lapel pins with the words, “A grateful nation thanks and honors you." photo courtesy of the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR