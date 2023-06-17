Chelsea and Dexter students recognized for academic achievement at Albion College

Local college students achieve academic success at Albion College.

On June 14, Albion College recognized Class of 2023 graduates, recipients of academic awards, and Dean's List and Albion College Fellow honorees in a press release. The local students are Griffen Murphy of Chelsea, and McKenna Graham and Nicholas Christian from Dexter. There’s also a group from Pinckney: Andrew Durand, Justin Loukotka, Jordon Loukotka, Lucas Lovell, Natalie Hackett and Shelby Chapo.

Named to Albion College's Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester, Murphy is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science.

Graham graduated cum laude with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in religious studies.

Christian received the John and Williemae Cheek Award for the Outstanding Religious Studies Student at Albion College's Honors Convocation. Christian is majoring in psychology and religious studies with a minor in anthropology and sociology.

According to Albion’s webpage, students named to the Albion College Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the completion of the semester. This GPA must be based on at least three units in graded courses and a minimum of four units completed. The honor of Albion College Fellow is given to students who have been on the dean’s list, with a minimum 3.7 GPA, for three consecutive semesters. Albion is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective.