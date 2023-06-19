Running together: A local family takes on the Dexter-Ann Arbor Run

The 49th Dexter-Ann Arbor Run was unique for one Dexter family.

Three generations of the Pedersen family completed the annual event’s 5k from Dexter to Ann Arbor. Erik Pedersen, 82 years old, his son, Brett, 43, and Brett’s daughter, Aria, 10, all ran and completed the 3.1 mile race. Their family member, Kirk Pedersen reached out to the Sun Times News to tell the story of his dad, brother and niece.

The run was held on June 4. The 5k is described as a point-to-point route that features a unique start line and scenic views of the Huron River and downtown Ann Arbor. The event’s website says, “If you’re looking for a race to get you energized and active, this is the one.”

Brett and his daughter often train together, but this was the first time that the three of them did an event together, Kirk said, while Erik has participated in over 20 of the Dexter-Ann Arbor runs on his own, including the second one ever held in 1974.

Erik Pedersen crossing the finish line. photo courtesy of the Pedersen family

In giving some background as to the origins of wanting to compete in this event, the Pedersen family has always prioritized health and fitness, and it’s always been a part of the family lifestyle. Erik was a professor in the teacher preparation program of the Physical Education Department at Eastern Michigan University while Brett and his three siblings grew up hearing about the benefits and enjoyment of exercise. It wasn’t long before they were participating along with their dad in road races. Brett and his wife Shannon have now started to instill that same enjoyment with their children.

Thinking about the event, Brett said he feels the course is very challenging with all of the hills, he enjoys running along the Huron River, and the exciting finish right in downtown Ann Arbor. This was 10-year-old Aria‘s first 5K event. She said she had a few different things she enjoyed about the run.

“I liked that there were three generations of our family running in the same race,” she said. “I also liked that I got to have Gatorade during the run and pretzels afterwards. I’m running again next year and want to place in the top three in my age group.”

Though they did the run mainly for the enjoyment of being able to do it as a family, Kirk said they ended up performing pretty well.

“Aria came in fifth in her age group, Brett finished 17th, and Erik came in fourth!”

The three of them said they sure had fun with this run, “and are already eyeing another event.”

Brett Pedersen and his daughter, Aria, make a run for it. photo courtesy of the Pedersen family