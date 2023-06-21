Mystery Micro-Mural Emerges in Dexter and an Artful Adventure Beckons

Dexter, typically a quiet town except for an occasional UFO, is abuzz once again with the spirit of adventure. Acclaimed artist David Zinn has installed a charming piece of permanent art somewhere in the city, and treasure hunters are all astir.

Zinn, an internationally recognized artist known for his immersive 3D chalk art drawings and murals, has left a creative mark on Dexter with a micro-mural. It's an art piece, no larger than a personal pizza, mysteriously tucked away somewhere in the city. And its exact location? A well-kept secret, or not so well-kept, depending on how well you know the city.

Artist David Zinn

The hidden micro-mural is a typical Zinn creation, filled with his signature whimsy. This project was sponsored by the Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee of Dexter and initially proposed by Vice Chair Cheryl Willoughby. It intends to establish Dexter as a family-friendly destination and initiate an interactive citywide treasure hunt.

According to Zinn, the secrecy around the mural's whereabouts adds to the appeal. It encourages locals and visitors to partake in an enticing scavenger hunt. Can anyone guess its location or figure out what it depicts? Only keen eyes and an adventurous spirit will unravel the mystery.

Upon locating this charming artwork, there is a QR code to scan and a survey to complete. The Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee is keen to know the public's thoughts and whether they'd like to see more such art pieces scattered around the city. This feedback will be crucial in shaping future art projects in Dexter, potentially transforming it into an artistic paradise for the three million-plus David Zinn fans worldwide.

So, the quest is on! The familiarity with the city might give locals an advantage in finding the micro-mural, but visitors are encouraged to enjoy the exploration.

As Dexter invites everyone to this extraordinary art adventure, there's a suggestion floating around - why not turn it into a friendly competition among friends or family? So, gear up, delve into the magic, and most importantly, enjoy the exploration!

Photos from Dexter ACHC