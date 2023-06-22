Employees play an important part at Maggie's Organics in Dexter

A new chapter has started at Maggie’s Organics. This Dexter-based business has transitioned into a unique phase where the company is taking on a groundbreaking employee-owned model.

The company, which has its office and shipping center on Second Street in Dexter, was founded by Bená Burda four decades ago as an organic, sustainable, and clean supply chain-focused local clothing business. It works with partners from around the world to gather the materials that are sustainably/ethically sourced with their products crafted by small businesses primarily in the states.

In describing the company, Maggie’s Organics makes timeless clothing and soft goods that will last for generations using techniques that respect people and planet. They express a commitment to improving upon even the highest industry standards, reflected by their one-of-a-kind Real Fair Trade pledge that aims for total transparency, total sustainability, and true ethical practices from farm to finish.

Maggie's supply chains are built from the ground up across five continents. Their farming and ranching partners have spent generations learning how to work in harmony with nature. They rely on ethical practices and regenerative farming techniques, such as treating their livestock with care and rotating crops to revitalize the earth, to produce truly organic wool and cotton. These resources are turned into production-ready yarn and fabrics using the highest international organic standards, and then crafted into Maggie’s products.

The common thread is a desire for the resulting product to be as natural as the raw ingredients that were first harvested from the earth.

Working to do the right thing plays a big part in all of this.

That’s what Burda had in mind when she decided to retire and move her company into the next phase. Many employees are also Dexter natives and the business has been operating in the community for many years, so it was important they be considered.

Maggie’s Organics said, “As a small business, we know that 70-80 percent of small businesses fail to sell at the time of retirement. Our former owner Bena wanted to make sure that didn’t happen: that the business remain embedded in the community and that the workers were taken care of. The team became employee owners after being granted an initial 10 percent of the business at no cost to them, and will reach 80 percent within the next 20 years. As the business profits, that money comes back to employee owners in the form of increased stock and regular dividends, which is extra money in their paychecks.”

To help with this, Maggie’s has looked to Teamshares, who has a mission to make employee ownership the future of small business. A new president is in place for the retired Burda and that is Sarah Queen, who is helping to lead the team into the next phase of growth. In its partnership with Teamshares, Maggie’s is looking to maintain its great quality and grow into the future.

Maggie's new president Sarah Queen (left) and its founder Béna Burda. photo courtesy of Maggie's Organics

Of working with Maggie’s, Michael Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of Teamshares Inc, said, "We admire that Bena Burda created a successful mission-driven company committed to people and the planet, and that she cares deeply about her employees. We're honored to help ensure this business lives on, embedded in the Dexter community for generations to come."

It truly is a unique pathway forward for Maggie’s. One thing everyone at Maggie’s Organics noted is that they hope this inspires other Dexter and Detroit-area small businesses to consider this as an option to ensure more small businesses stay open and thriving in Michigan.

The way Teamshares works is that it: “buys businesses from retiring owners, granting a collective 10% of the business’s stock to current and future employees after closing, and progressively increasing employee ownership to 80% within 20 years. Retiring owners sell their company with confidence and their legacy becomes employee ownership. The business will never be sold again. Teamshares recruits and trains talented, ambitious presidents to lead companies forward, helping them grow through world-class educators and peer-based learning among fellow network presidents. We bring the business and technology resources of big business to small businesses, starting with stock ownership. The result is a network of financially durable companies that never have to be sold again—to the benefit of retiring owners, employee owners, companies, and local economies alike.”

In speaking with The Sun Times News, Queen said Teamshares is excited to be in Dexter and is looking to build upon what is already a great foundation. She said a big part of what makes Maggie’s so unique and special is the team of people who make up the company.

There are 18 employee owners.

Queen said Maggie’s will continue to look to its mission and vision.

Which are: Mission: Protect tomorrow by respecting people and resources today. Vision: A future where people, planet, and product are treated with dignity.

A look at some of Maggie's offerings. photo courtesy of Maggie's Organics