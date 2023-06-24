Nine Named to All-SEC Girls’ Lacrosse Team

The Dexter and Saline girls’ lacrosse teams were well-represented on the All-SEC teams for the 2023 season.

Nine athletes earned all-conference honors and Dexter coach Taylor Haverty was named the co-coach of the year for the Dreadnaughts that finished second in the SEC this season.

Dexter’s Marissa Skinner was named first-team All-SEC and was a D2 Honorable Mention All-State selection by the Michigan Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Association.

Marissa Skinner- Dexter

Joining Skinner on the All-SEC squad was senior Chloe Perry who also earned first-team honors.

Chloe Perry - Dexter

Honorable mention honors for the Dreadnaughts went to Claire Vander Haagen, Addison Allen-Grub, and Isabella Benson.

Maddie Nishioka- Saline

Saline was also well-represented on the All-SEC squad with four Hornets earning the honors.

First-team honors went to Aubrey Stager and Maddie Nishioka. Both Stager and Nishioka also earned D2 Honorable Mention All-State honors.

Aubrey Stager- Saline

Honorable Mention All-SEC went to Briar Mackey and Alli Gerdes.