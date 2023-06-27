Scio Twp Police Report, May 2023

In May 2023, Deputies responded to 826 calls for police service, down from 892 the previous year for a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-May) are 4,100, up from 4,097 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 313 traffic stops, down from 358 last year. Forty-six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One drunk driving

Three assaults

Five larcenies

One vehicle theft

33 crashes

11 medical assists

48 citizen assists

18 welfare checks

Three mental health

Seven frauds

20 disorderly conducts

Two death investigations

One attempted suicide (adult)

Two attempted suicide (juvenile)

One indecent exposure

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On May 2nd, Deputies investigated an attempted motor vehicle theft in the 4300 Block of Eyrie Drive. An unknown white male suspect driving a white flatbed tow truck posing as a repossession agent tried to steal the complainant’s vehicle from the parking lot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction before the deputies’ arrival. There are no suspect(s) and/or leads to the incident.

On May 5th, Deputies responded to the 6900 Block of W. Joy Road for a traffic crash. Upon arrival and investigation of the crash, a 42-year-old Ann Arbor resident was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired [OWI]. The case awaits a toxicology report.

On May 24th, Deputies investigated an indecent exposure incident in the 100 Block of S. Zeeb Road. An unidentified male individual was seen engaging in self-pleasuring activities in the parking lot and escaped in an unspecified direction in a gray sedan before the deputies arrived. The investigation of the case is ongoing.

The entire May 2023 police call log is located at the link below.