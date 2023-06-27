Scio Twp Police Report, May 2023
In May 2023, Deputies responded to 826 calls for police service, down from 892 the previous year for a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-May) are 4,100, up from 4,097 for the same period last year.
Officers conducted 313 traffic stops, down from 358 last year. Forty-six citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One drunk driving
- Three assaults
- Five larcenies
- One vehicle theft
- 33 crashes
- 11 medical assists
- 48 citizen assists
- 18 welfare checks
- Three mental health
- Seven frauds
- 20 disorderly conducts
- Two death investigations
- One attempted suicide (adult)
- Two attempted suicide (juvenile)
- One indecent exposure
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:
On May 2nd, Deputies investigated an attempted motor vehicle theft in the 4300 Block of Eyrie Drive. An unknown white male suspect driving a white flatbed tow truck posing as a repossession agent tried to steal the complainant’s vehicle from the parking lot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction before the deputies’ arrival. There are no suspect(s) and/or leads to the incident.
On May 5th, Deputies responded to the 6900 Block of W. Joy Road for a traffic crash. Upon arrival and investigation of the crash, a 42-year-old Ann Arbor resident was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired [OWI]. The case awaits a toxicology report.
On May 24th, Deputies investigated an indecent exposure incident in the 100 Block of S. Zeeb Road. An unidentified male individual was seen engaging in self-pleasuring activities in the parking lot and escaped in an unspecified direction in a gray sedan before the deputies arrived. The investigation of the case is ongoing.
The entire May 2023 police call log is located at the link below.