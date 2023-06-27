Dexter Twp Police Report, May 2023

In May 2023, Deputies responded to 147 calls for police service, down from 205 the previous year for a 28% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-May) are 812, up from 745 for the same period last year, a 9% increase.

Officers conducted 55 traffic stops, down from 92 last year. Eight citations were written.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One larceny

Eight crashes

Two medical assists

Four citizen assists

Three welfare checks

Two frauds

One sudden death

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On May 10th, Deputies responded to the intersection of North Territorial & Hankerd Road for a personal injury accident. The initial caller was outside grilling when they heard the collision. A second caller indicated they were involved in the crash and were driving a large tractor with a planter on the back. The caller indicated that the other vehicle's driver was pinned in and unresponsive. Deputies arrived and found a small pickup truck heavily damaged and intertwined with the planter. The Deputies attempted to elicit a response from the driver. However, the driver was unconscious and barely breathing. Fire personnel arrived and were able to extricate the driver, who was taken to U of M Hospital in critical condition. The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit investigated the crash and determined that the tractor was stopped in the roadway waiting for traffic to complete a left turn onto Hankerd Road. There was no indication that the pickup truck driver attempted to slow down before colliding with the planter. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the crash, and as of 5/13, the driver was reported to be in stable condition.

The entire May 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.