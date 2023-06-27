One Dexter hockey player is excited about what's ahead for him and the team

If you’re a fan of hockey, especially Dexter High School hockey, then you should keep an eye out for up and coming goalie Elliot Hamlin.

In the coming months he will be going into his freshman year, but he's already competing as a Dreadnaught on the varsity team. He’s excited and ready as he gets some great playing experience this summer. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with him this past week.

“Absolutely, I’m looking forward to our first game coming up soon, today in fact,” Hamlin said after being asked if he was looking forward to high school hockey. “Not to mention my current summer season and the upcoming fall, both with my high school team and coach. I’ve played with Coach Kenny when I was a kid, so it’s cool that I get to again.”

Over this past weekend, Hamlin played in the Mejier State Games of Michigan. He represented District 6’s 2009 team and helped them win the championship. He will be on the Dexter Dreadnaught varsity team this fall, and is currently playing on their summer league team as one of the two goalies. Previously, Hamlin played for the Chelsea Chiefs 2009 team, Plymouth Stingrays, Jackson Melling and started out as a Chelsea Bulldog.

One interesting note, his very first goalie coach at age 5 for the Bulldogs, is his current hockey coach at Dexter, Kenny Grundy. They are back together after 10 years.

Citing his lifelong love for hockey, STN asked Hamlin about the sport and what he likes about it.

“The main thing I like about hockey is all of the people that I have met and the relationships I’ve made during,” he answered. “I’ve met and worked with people I don’t think I would’ve ever had the experience with if I hadn’t played, and it’s left me grateful.”

As to what and who has helped him and what he expects to do going forward, Hamlin said, “I attribute my success to all of the countless hours I’ve put into the sport, and my coaches as well as my mom for helping me get to where I am. The endless hours on the ice, in the gym, and conditioning, with the support of people I value is something I don’t think I could go without.”