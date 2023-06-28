Webster Twp Police Report, May 2023

In May 2023, Deputies responded to 151 calls for police service, up from 129 the previous year for a 17% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-May) are 708, up from 608 for the same period last year for a 16% increase.

Officers conducted 59 traffic stops, up from 30 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One larceny

Seven crashes

One drunk driving

Four citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One disorderly conduct

One sudden death

11 mental health (Note: eight of which were to the same block address)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On May 16th, Deputies responded to the area of Merrill & Baker Road for a single-vehicle crash. The caller indicated that the vehicle struck a mailbox, and the driver was bleeding. Deputies contacted the driver and detected the odor of intoxicants coming from them. The driver also admitted to smoking marijuana. A Deputy trained in drug recognition and impairment investigation conducted sobriety evaluations and determined that the driver was impaired. The driver submitted to a preliminary breath test which indicated their blood alcohol content (BAC) was above the legal limit. The driver consented to a blood draw which resulted in a BAC of .075 grams of alcohol per 100 ml blood (just under the legal limit). Additional narcotics test results are pending with the Michigan State Police Forensic Lab.

The entire May 2023 police call log is located at the link below