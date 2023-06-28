A public hearing about the closed down Goodrich movie theater is scheduled in Scio Township

The old Goodrich Quality 16 Movie Theater off of Jackson Road has sat closed for two years, but there are now some rumblings about possible future uses that might bring the location back to life.

But before that can happen the site needs to go through a review process by Scio Township's planning commission and board of trustees. A public hearing on how the site might be used was scheduled for the June 27 Scio Township Board meeting, but it’s been postponed to the July 11 regular meeting.

Scio Township officials said the applicant has requested a major amendment to the site’s Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation, so a public hearing is required to give the community an opportunity to weigh in on the possible uses being proposed. The owner of the property (Jackson Road Cinemas, LLC) is hoping the site could be used in other ways besides as a movie theater.

The Sun Times News followed up with Scio Township Planning Commission Jan Culbertson about a potential plan and what might happen to the theater building.

“There is not a specific proposal for the site. Because it is a PUD, it is only zoned for the theater,” Culbertson said. “The owner is requesting a list of uses be approved so they can market the property accordingly. We don’t know if a use will be able to use the theater building or not.”

According to the township, the site's ownership planners said:

“Pursuant to our in person PC meeting held on February 27th, I am following up with a revised proposed Uses list based on our discussions that evening.

As such, we feel that the revised list is in the spirit of what was discussed and what it seems the Township PC could support. I am only listing the Uses that seemed to be met with approval at the PC meeting and not the original list. Please note that I have changed the Use category for office to “Office/Technology” as suggested and added back the Grocery use as requested by members of the PC.

New Use list with revisions per discussions with the PC:

1. Multi-Family – with a density range of: 20-30 units/Acre, 3-6 stories, 1.5 parks/unit

2. Retail (as part of a mixed use, which is categorized as two or more of the approved uses on this list)

3. Grocery (as part of a mixed use, which is categorized as two or more of the approved uses on this list)

4. Office/Technology, including Research and Development/Lab components

5. Medical Office/Dental Office

6. Restaurant/Bars (as part of a mixed use, which is categorized as two or more of the approved uses on this list)

7. Entertainment/Indoor Recreation (which may include restaurants/bars but not be subject to the mixed use categorization)

8. Lodging”

The site is at 3686 Jackson Road and it is just over 15 acres in size.

The request goes back to 2021. At that time township planning consultant, Carlisle Wortman Associates, Inc, said: “The applicant is proposing to redevelop the existing Goodrich Theater. Under the current PUD zoning, only the theater use is listed for this property within the existing PUD. In addition to the additional uses the applicant is proposing, site improvements must also be considered and added to the PUD for the redevelopment of this site. Modifications to uses and the character of the development are considered major amendments to the approved PUD. The entire PUD maintains 15 acres over three (3) parcels which are all owned by separate entities that share parking and cross access rights. Any modification to the uses or associated site improvements shall be specific to the Theater parcel as the applicant does not have control of the other two (2) parcels within the existing PUD.”