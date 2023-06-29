Dexter Police Report, May 2023

In May 2023, Officers responded to 262 calls for police service, down from 333 the previous year for a 21% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-May) are 1,189, down from 1,260 for the same period last year for a 6% decrease.

Deputies conducted 112 traffic stops, down from 195 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault & battery

One assault with intent to murder

One child sexual abuse

One death investigation

19 citizen assists

Five welfare checks

One mental health

Three frauds

Three disorderly conducts

One threat of violence against a minor

Six crashes

Eight medical assists

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On May 24th, Deputies responded to the area of Shield & Weber for a car vs. bicyclist collision. Multiple callers reported that a sedan had struck a juvenile who was on a bike and that the juvenile was injured. Deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Dexter resident with an apparent broken leg. The 17-year-old was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment in stable condition. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit investigated that crash and determined that the bicyclist was at fault for failing to yield to the motor vehicle.

On May 26th, Deputies responded to the intersection of Dan Hoey Road and Bishop Circle for a car vs. pedestrian collision. The caller indicated that a child had been struck by a vehicle as they attempted to cross the street. Deputies quickly arrived and found a 10-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to U of M Mott Hospital for treatment. Deputies obtained video from the Hilltop Apartment Complex and observed westbound vehicle congestion on Dan Hoey Road in front of Anchor Elementary School, continuing to Baker Road. In the video, the 10-year-old child is observed running south (not in the crosswalk) between stopped westbound vehicles and is struck by a vehicle traveling east. The driver had no chance to see the child as they ran into the road.

The entire May 2023 police call log is located at the link below.