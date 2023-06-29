Bridge Repair Updates

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has updated its progress on two bridge projects in the Dexter area.

N Territorial Bridge near Hudson Mills

Progress continues steadily on the preventative maintenance for the N. Territorial Rd between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr in Dexter Township.

The focus of this preventative maintenance project is the concrete repairs on the N. Territorial Rd bridge barrier, which have now been successfully completed. Work on the remaining aspects of the bridge will continue after the 4th of July holiday.

The scope of the remaining work entails comprehensive concrete pavement repairs. Following these procedures, an epoxy coating will be applied to the bridge deck surface, enhancing durability and longevity. The work process has been planned to minimize disruption. One-way traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the repairs, facilitated by the use of temporary signals.

Huron River Dr Bridge

Pictured is the concrete that was poured for the bridge deck joint on Huron River Dr, over the Huron River, between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd in Scio Township.

Progress on the Huron River Dr bridge construction in Scio Township continues as the bridge spanning the Huron River between Tubbs Rd and Wagner Rd is under significant repair.

The ongoing repairs mainly target the bridge deck and concrete barriers, with the work set to continue this week. The hired contractor has made noticeable strides, having removed and replaced the deck joint and poured fresh concrete. As this segment of the deck undergoes its curing process, the team will shift its focus towards the southern bridge barrier.

Concrete pouring for the southern bridge barrier is scheduled within the week, with the objective of reopening the road to two-way traffic by week's end.

One month from now, the bridge preventative maintenance work is expected to reach its final stages with the application of an epoxy layer to the bridge deck surface. This step is designed to improve the longevity and durability of the bridge. Until the contractor returns for this final phase, the temporary signals will remain in flashing yellow mode.

The Road Commission wishes to extend its gratitude to the public for their ongoing patience and understanding during this essential maintenance project.

Photos: WCRC