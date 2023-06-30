Border-to-Border Trail Construction on Pause Awaiting Amtrak Approvals

Washtenaw County Road Commission recently announced ongoing construction on the D3 section of the Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail would temporarily halt.

Progress on the trail segment has been steady. Currently, The focus is grading the projected pathway and placing an aggregate stone base. The contractors have made significant strides in advancing the trail's construction, with a portion of the railing along one of the retaining walls now complete. The graded pathway, ready for its stone base, is beginning to take shape as the trail's skeleton.

However, as of next week, the B2B trail construction will enter a quiet period. With the arrival of July, work on the project will pause for two months, allowing the contractor to await necessary approvals from Amtrak. Work is expected to kick back into gear immediately after Labor Day, when they expect to have received all the needed permits from Amtrak.

During this break, restrictions will be lifted on Huron River Drive between Zeeb Road and Delhi Road in Scio Township. This adjustment will remain in effect until work resumes.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) emphasizes the importance of public safety during this period and strongly discourages the public from entering the construction site.