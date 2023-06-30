Dexter High School Alum Revive Century-Old Tradition

The Dexter High School (DHS) Alumni Association resumed its annual alumni banquet on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, after a three-year pause due to the pandemic.

This historical tradition, dating back to 1905, was celebrated at Creekside Intermediate School, a location fondly remembered by many alums as the former Dexter High School.

The turnout for the 2023 banquet was somewhat smaller compared to previous years, but this did not dampen the enthusiasm among the attendees. Alums from various graduating classes took the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and classmates, with the earliest represented class being 1950. The event also welcomed attendees from afar, with one graduate traveling from California to attend the banquet.

The banquet also served as a platform for Alumni Association President Jim Smith to urge attendees to contemplate the organization's future. With concerns about the association's future, Smith called for attendees to engage in conversations with their peers and younger DHS alums within their personal networks. According to Smith, the association's future hinges on expanding its board with younger members and improving its contact information database for a larger segment of graduates.

In a bid to facilitate communication and involve more alums in the organization's future, the association is inviting those with ideas or suggestions to reach out. Alums can submit their contact information and preferences for communication (email or phone) and meeting formats (in-person or virtual) to the association via email at dhsaa@dexteralumni.org

or by leaving a message at 734-426-8885. The association plans to conduct surveys and hold informational meetings in the fall to gather further inputs and discuss future strategies.