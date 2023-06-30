Dexter Farmers Market Hosts Food Safety Awareness Event

A Food Safety Awareness event is scheduled to be held at the Dexter Farmers Market on Alpine St on July 15th, starting at 8 a.m. and wrapping up by 1 p.m. Attendees can expect to find a wealth of food safety information, labels, stickers, magnets, and even recipes—all available while supplies last. The first 90 patrons to visit the market booth will be rewarded with a complimentary digital meat thermometer. The event is made possible through the generous funding from the Michigan Farmers Market Association's 2023 Food Safety Training and Education Fund grant, allowing the distribution of these valuable resources free of charge.