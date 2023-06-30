Turchin Jewelers is now open in Dexter

Bringing with them the talents and know-how of a Master Goldsmith, Gemologist and expert jewelry design, Turchin Jewelers is excited to serve Dexter.

They opened their doors in early May after renovating the inside of 8054 Main Street themselves. It’s been transformed into a fine jewelry and custom design shop. There are display cases filled with a diversity of styles, looks and price points. From custom designed to pieces from different artists/designers, Turchin has a great selection of jewelry.

The Sun Times News (STN) stopped by to see how things are going.

“Everyone has been so welcoming,” said owners Marissa and Steven Turchin.

They said they are excited to be sharing their passion for unique, well-made jewelry with the Dexter community and surrounding areas.

As a husband and wife team, both have unique specialties and capabilities that make Turchin an exciting new business for Dexter.

In talking with the Turchins, it’s obvious they are more than just a jewelry store – they truly see what they do as a labor of love as they craft and create with a shared passion and dedication. Both born and raised in Michigan, they said their fascination with jewelry was one of the many things that brought them together in 2007.

With a respect and love for all aspects of jewelry design and repair, a big part of Steve’s knowledge and understanding come from him spending a decade apprenticing under master goldsmiths. This training gave him a mastery of the art. His skills grew and he gained even more experience when he became the lead goldsmith in the workshops of some renowned jewelry stores.

Marissa is a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California, where she studied gemology and trained as a bench jeweler. Over the years, she said she gained a wealth of diverse experience working for luxury retailers, jewelry designers and estate jewelers across the country.

Some of the words that come to mind in thinking about them are thoughtful, meticulous, dedicated and enthusiastic.

On their web page, they said, “With every piece we create, we strive to capture the beauty, elegance, and emotion of life's most precious moments. Thank you for allowing us to share our passion with you and help you create lasting memories that will be treasured for years to come.”

In wrapping up the talk, STN asked them what the community should know about them.

“We are here to serve and help.”

Turchin Jewelers-Fine Jewelry and Custom Design is located at 8054 Main Street in downtown Dexter and can be reached at 734-253-2015. For more information, go to www.turchinjewelers.com. Their store hours are closed Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10-6 on Thursday; 10-4 on Saturday and 11-3 Sunday.