Dexter Community Schools has a new budget plan in place

The new budget for Dexter Community Schools projects a small increase in student count and foundation allowance.

The DCS Board of Education approved a new budget at their June 26 meeting.

The budget for 2023-2024 estimates total revenues to be $47,761,408 and costs to be $49,950,289. This accounts for an ending fund balance (savings) of $5,399,911. The student count is projected to be 3,374 (as compared to last year’s 3,370 and the year before at 3,411) while the foundational allowance from the state is projected to be $9,700. It was at $9,150 last year and before that it was $8,700.

Under the category, expenses-types, salaries make up $25,353,760 of it while another $12,345,097 go toward benefits-state retirement. In the expenses-program category, there’s projected costs of $29,389,681 in the area of instruction and $5,763,435 for student services.

In her report on the budget, Sharon Raschke, CFO for Dexter Community Schools, said “Several major variables were not fully known at the time of budget preparation. Recognize that we have prepared this budget in order to meet our obligation in good faith. Further information and decisions will continue to be made both before and after the budget hearing and budget adoption. We will end this year and start next year with a budget that will not reflect all known data. The November revision to the budget will be the real operating plan for the year. The budget for 2023-24 must be adopted by June 30, 2023.”

from Dexter Community Schools