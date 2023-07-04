Dexter Fire Station's Future Uncertain Amid Petition Drive

The future location of Dexter's new fire station, initially agreed upon by the City Council on Feb. 27, is now uncertain. The council's decision to reconstruct the current station at 8140 Main St. is under threat due to a petition spearheaded by Council Members Zach Michels and Jamie Griffin under the group "Friends of Mill Creek Park."

The duo oppose reconstruction at the current site and aim to block any possible fire station expansion by preserving the adjacent Mill Creek Park North. Their petition seeks to propose a charter amendment to voters, which, if passed, would designate the parkland for recreation, disallowing any development.

In his report to council at its Jun. 26 meeting, City Manager Breyer included an update on the charter amendment petition process:

“On Tuesday, May 2nd, staff received a citizen initiated charter amendment from the group ‘Friends of Mill Creek Park.’ Per State law, the City Clerk has 45-days to review the petitions to determine whether there are a sufficient number of signatures for the petition to move on to the next step. As required, staff has reviewed the petitions and certified that there are a sufficient number of signatures (minimum of 5% or 180 signatures). The next step in the process is for staff to work with the City Attorney to develop and propose ballot language for review and approval by City Council. Once ballot language is adopted, staff will forward the petition package to the Attorney General’s Office at Governor’s Office for review. The petition seeks to add a section to the City’s Charter to read:

“SECTION 1.04 MILL CREEK PARK NORTH THE CITY-OWNED PUBLIC LAND BOUNDED BY ALPINE STREET, MAIN STREET, MILL CREEK, AND THE RAILROAD SHALL BE RETAINED IN PUBLIC OWNERSHIP, IN PERPETUITY, AND BE SET ASIDE FOR AND DEVOTED TO ACTIVE RECREATION, PASSIVE RECREATION, OR BOTH.”

If the proposed charter amendment passes in the Aug. 8 ballot, the city would have to find a new site for its public safety services, most likely defaulting to the city-owned parcel across from Mill Creek Middle School.

Despite the uncertainty, the council continues planning for the 8140 Main St reconstruction. On March 13, they approved Architectural Design Services from Partners in Architecture, followed by the endorsement of proposals from OHM Advisors and ASTI Environmental for work related to 8140 Main Street on March 27. The council continued to greenlight site analysis work from the same firms, along with G2 Consulting, on April 10. An amendment was made on April 24 to their Organizational Matters document to form a Public Safety Facilities User Group comprising council members, local safety officials, and city staff. This group had its first meeting on May 17 and subsequently met on multiple occasions. The council released the Construction Manager RFP/Q for the project on May 22. On June 20, they received nine bids from potential construction managers. After several meetings and interviews, the User Group recommended a construction manager to the City Council. This led to the Council voting to select Cunningham-Limp as the Construction Manager for the Public Safety Facilities project on June 26.

The fire station at 8140 Main St., built in 1957, can no longer accommodate modern firefighting technology and equipment. Dexter residents approved a 2-mil tax hike in Nov. 2022 to fund a new fire station, generating a hopeful $8.4 million. Discussions of a new fire station in Dexter has been marred by disputes over location, price, and design for many years now. This recent petition brings a new twist to the ongoing saga.