Local college students earn a spot on the Dean's List

From Saginaw Valley State University to the University of Alabama, some local college students achieve academic success.

Both universities reached out to the Sun Times News to share the news of the local academic success.

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama (UA) were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

Avery Goodrich and Brooke Steere, both from Dexter, were named to the Dean’s List at UA, as was Jack Marshall of Grass Lake.

“These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools,” the UA press release said.

Here in Michigan, over 1,650 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2023 semester Deans' List. To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

Among those recognized for their academic achievement were:

Alexa Hendricks of Dexter

Jared Bylski of Pinckney

Elaine Garbarz of Pinckney

Rileigh Garbarz of Pinckney

Makenna Griffith of Dansville

Sydney Hagelberger of Dansville

Kailee Sandoval of Grass Lake

Ally Minix of Stockbridge

Bridget Kramer of Pinckney

Alison Mullins of Stockbridge