Scio Township is working on an Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action Plan

Scio Township is creating a plan with an aim to have carbon neutrality in township operations by 2030.

Called the Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (ESCAP), the plan is based on the Township Board of Trustees Resolution setting the goals of achieving carbon neutrality in township operations by 2030 and community-wide by 2035. The plan also aligns with and relies on Resilient Washtenaw, the county’s climate action plan.

A presentation of the drafted ESCAP report was given to the Scio Township Board on June 27. Township supervisor Will Hathaway said the presentation generated a good discussion about next steps for implementation. He said the Planning Commission is still making revisions before the ESCAP comes to the Township Board for final approval.

The planning document is nearly 100 pages. It is detailed and thorough.

Its vision states: “We envision Scio Township as a welcoming, resilient, carbon neutral, sustainable community that embraces citizen well-being, environmental and economic viability.”

“The 2023 Scio Township Environmental Sustainability & Climate Action Plan (ESCAP) will guide and integrate with township operations, services, planning, policies, ordinances, and investments to ensure the most sustainable, inclusive, GHG emission reduction options are implemented. The ESCAP will foster regional cooperation and community engagement in meeting climate and sustainability goals. Scio Township will specifically collaborate on the implementation of Resilient Washtenaw the county’s Climate Action Plan, along with other cities, townships, and villages in Washtenaw County.”

Under a section titled “The Problem: County Emissions” it says:

In 2019, Washtenaw County emitted 4,490,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Of these 4.49 million metric tons, Washtenaw County operations contributed 8,452 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2019 or 0.17 percent of total countywide emissions.

Forecasting future emissions using business as usual assumptions, countywide emissions would drop to approximately 4.25 million metric tons by 2030 and to 4 million metric tons by 2035. These reductions are largely the result of advances in technology and efforts underway within several municipalities and organizations. The data in this report show us how much work must be done quickly in the next 12 years to achieve carbon neutrality.

Climate change work requires us to reduce emissions, mitigate emissions through actions that either empower emission reduction or offset emissions by reducing them in other sectors, and to adapt to cope with the unavoidable impacts of climate change and become more resilient. The actions in this plan are designed to reduce emissions, increase our community adaptation, and to build resiliency with the County.

To review the plan’s draft go to this link, Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (ESCAP) or send an email to PCChair@sciotownship.org.